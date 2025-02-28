253602
253765
Entertainment  

Roberto Cavalli ignites Milan runway with fiery creations inspired by ancient Pompeii

Cavalli ignites Milan runway

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press - | Story: 535843

Fausto Puglisi offered a grand tour of Pompeii in his latest collection for Roberto Cavalli presented Thursday during Milan Fashion Week.

The opening look of fiery devore velvet giving way to silver and gold beautifully represented the damage wrought by Vesuvius when it rained volcanic ash on the ancient city in 79 AD. The city's famed floral frescoes appeared on silky off-shoulder tunics and velvet minidresses, while ensembles were printed with faded marble patterns.

“I believe it is a magic place,’’ said Puglisi, the brand's creative director. “Through the eruption everything was destroyed but we are able to contemplate and admire the beauty of the Roman empire in Pompeii.””

The silhouettes advanced from no-nonsense denim and blouse daywear in saturated prints, to sexy animal print slip dresses worn with matching fake fur, and flowing evening gowns with molten lava prints.

The fall-winter collection's outerwear included lush fake fur, ubiquitous on Milan runways this season, and luxe black leather trenches with smoky charcoal accents — perhaps smudges of the ancient city's ashes.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Out for a ride

Out for a ride

Must Watch | February 28, 2025

Task failed successfully

Must Watch | February 28, 2025

Friday morning awesomeness- February 28, 2025

Daily Dose | February 28, 2025

Ozzy to star in documentary

Showbiz | February 28, 2025

Totally '90's

Galleries | February 27, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
256620


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


255333
255021