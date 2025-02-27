Brian May fears it's 'too late' to stop AI from destroying the music industry

Sir Brian May fears for the music industry as the UK government plans to make changes to AI copyright laws.
The Queen guitarist is among those protesting the proposed amendment that would see artists have to opt out of having their work mined by AI algorithms.
The ‘We Will Rock You’ hitmaker believes the damage is already done and has hit out at the “monstrously arrogant billionaire owners” of artificial intelligence and social media.
The 77-year-old music legend starkly warned that if they are not stopped in their tracks, it will become impossible for artists to be able to “afford to make music”.
Speaking to the Daily Mail as part of their campaign against the Labour government's proposed AI law changes, May said: “My fear is that it’s already too late – this theft has already been performed and is unstoppable, like so many incursions that the monstrously arrogant billionaire owners of Al and social media are making into our lives. The future is already forever changed.
“But I applaud this campaign to make the public aware of what is being lost. I hope it succeeds in putting a brake on, because if not, nobody will be able to afford to make music from here on in.”
Beyond music, the 'Don't Stop Me Now' hitmaker previously warned that there is "incredibly huge potential" for AI to do "evil" within the world and even thinks it could ultimately lead to global domination and death if it becomes involved in the realm of politics.
He told the Daily Star: "The potential for Al to cause evil is, obviously, incredibly huge - not just in music but people can die if Al gets involved in politics and world domination for various nations."
May backing the campaign comes after more than 1,000 artists – including Kate Bush, Damon Albarn and Annie Lennox - released a silent album in protest.
The tracklisting for ‘Is This What We Want?’ spells out: “The British government must not legalise music theft to benefit AI companies.”
'Wuthering Heights' hitmaker Bush, 66, said in a statement: “In the music of the future, will our voices go unheard?”
Brian May fears it's 'too late' to stop AI from destroying the music industry
Will AI destroy music?
Sir Brian May fears for the music industry as the UK government plans to make changes to AI copyright laws.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- Highway 3 closuresNelson - 7:11 pm
- Crash blocks Highway 33Kelowna - 7:11 pm
- Vacuum cleaner heist solvedSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Candidate missed deadlineVernon - 7:00 pm
- Remarkable basketball featWest Kelowna - 7:00 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]