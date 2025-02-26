255621
254694
Entertainment  

Olivia Munn was reluctant to share her diagnosis

Munn was reluctant to share

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 535569

Olivia Munn was initially reluctant to share news of her cancer diagnosis.

The 44-year-old actress was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023, but Olivia initially told husband John Mulaney that she wanted to keep the news under wraps.

The Hollywood star told 'Extra': "When I first got the diagnosis, I told John I don't want to tell anybody.

"I was just like, ‘Lock it down. I don't want to say anything to anybody,’ and it's not because I was ashamed or embarrassed or anything like that. It's because I just had this massive mountain in front of me that I had to climb, and I just didn't want to deal with people in my life who would be worried about me … I'm like, ‘Wow, I just can’t deal with phone calls and text messages and people checking in,’ I just had to be able to go forward."

Olivia ultimately decided to share the news with the public because she wants to raise awareness of the issue.

She said: "Especially about the lifetime risk assessment test, that was my main goal.

"I want women to know that there is this free online test. It takes minutes, you don't have to sign up with your email, you don't to subscribe to anything, you just go online, you take it, and it'll give you a score. It'll tell you how high your risk is of getting breast cancer in your lifetime."

Oliva has undergone numerous surgeries, including a double mastectomy, since receiving her diagnosis, and the actress has revealed that she's now "doing good".

Speaking about her recovery, Olivia said: "I'm in a good little stretch right now of good energy and feeling good and getting my medication, you know, to the right place."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Michelle Trachtenberg dies aged 39

Michelle Trachtenberg dies aged 39

Showbiz | February 26, 2025

Mid-week memes- February 26, 2025

Galleries | February 26, 2025

Kylie Jenner pays heartfelt tribute to Jesus Guerrero

Showbiz | February 26, 2025

Cat's being cats

Must Watch | February 26, 2025

Real Noah's Ark

Must Watch | February 26, 2025


253894
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


253083
254145