254826
254678
Entertainment  

Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at at 39

'Harriet the Spy' star dies

The Associated Press - | Story: 535450

Michelle Trachtenberg, a former child star who appeared in the 1996 “Harriet the Spy” hit movie and went on to co-star in two buzzy TV shows at the dawn of the millennium — “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and “Gossip Girl” — has died. She was 39.

Police responded to a 911 call shortly after 8 a.m. at luxury residential tower in midtown where “officers observed a 39-year-old female unconscious and unresponsive,” according to an NYPD statement.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene. No foul play was suspected and the New York Medical Examiner is investigating the cause of death, police said.

Representatives for Trachtenberg did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trachtenberg rose to fame at just 10, as the plucky titular snoop in the 1996 film “Harriet the Spy.”

Her death was first reported by the New York Post.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Real Noah's Ark

Real Noah's Ark

Must Watch | February 26, 2025

New life for old things

Galleries | February 26, 2025

Guy Pearce predicts Oscar loss

Showbiz | February 26, 2025

Drake cancels gigs

Music | February 26, 2025

Man falls through plastic chair

Must Watch | February 26, 2025


255091
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
254383


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


255333
254612



255367