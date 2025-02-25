Kate Hudson: I’m the biggest flirt on the planet

Kate Hudson is the "biggest flirt on the planet".
The 45-year-old actress has revealed that she flirts with "everybody" and that Danny Fujikawa, her fiance, doesn't have any qualms with her behavior.
The Hollywood star - who announced her engagement to Danny back in 2021 - told Bustle: "I’m the biggest flirt on the planet. So I think anybody who’s ever been with me is very aware that I flirt with everybody - girls, boys.
"Thank God Danny is my partner. He can handle this. I met the right guy."
Kate also admitted that her sex life has improved in recent years.
The 'How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days' star shared: "The best part about sex in your 40s, honestly, is the freedom.
"Sex isn’t supposed to be pretty, and I think that when you get older you kind of have more fun with that."
Kate credits her parents, actress Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, with giving her the self-confidence she exhibits.
The actress has actually faced lots of "pushback" in her life - but she's always managed to overcome her doubters.
Kate said: "I had parents that instilled in me that it was OK to be self-possessed and to believe in myself. I was very driven when it came to wanting to be in the arts. I didn’t need to do a talent show with three people; I wanted to be out there by myself dancing.
"Sometimes when you’re that young and you’re that self-possessed, there’s a lot of people that want to bring you down. And I did receive a lot of pushback from peers. But my parents always assured me that that wasn’t about me. That it was OK to go out there and do a routine by myself."
