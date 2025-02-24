254147
253885
Entertainment  

Joy Reid is leaving MSNBC as her evening show is canceled

Joy Reid is leaving MSNBC

The Associated Press - | Story: 535048

Joy Reid is leaving MSNBC, the network's new president announced in a memo to staff on Monday, marking an end to the political analyst and anchor's prime time news show.

Reid's namesake show, “The ReidOut,” has been a fixture of MSNBC's evening programming since 2020. In the hourlong newscast, held at 7 p.m. E.T., Reid conducts extensive interviews with politicians and other newsmakers.

“Joy Reid is leaving the network and we thank her for her countless contributions over the years," MSNBC president Rebecca Kutler wrote Monday. ”Her work has been recognized with several esteemed honors, including most recently, the 2025 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding News Series."

In the coming weeks, Kulter added, rotating anchors will host Reid's hour.

Current hosts of MSNBC's “The Weekend” — Symone Sanders Townsend, Michael Steele, and Alicia Menendez — will now move to weekdays at 7 p.m. to host a new ensemble news program, Kulter also noted in Monday's memo.

News reports about MSNBC cancelling “The ReidOut” emerged online over the weekend. Prior to Kulter's memo, Reid took to social media to thank those who she said had reached out to her with messages of support.

“I just want to say thank you to everyone who has reached out with kindness and encouragement, both personally and in these social media streets,” Reid wrote in a message posted to BlueSky and Instagram just after midnight. “So very proud of The Reidout @joy.msnbc.com team, who are truly family, and all of our supporters & friends. See you tomorrow night at 7, one more time.”

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Time changes everything

Time changes everything

Galleries | February 24, 2025

Kylie Jenner's hairdresser dies Jesus Guerrero aged 34

Showbiz | February 24, 2025

Emotional support toddler

Must Watch | February 24, 2025

Dog wakes up from a nap...

Must Watch | February 24, 2025

Daily Dose- February 24, 2025

Daily Dose | February 24, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


248082
254765



247558