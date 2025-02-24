Raine Maida of Our Lady Peace on national anthems, nostalgia and 30 years of rock 'n' roll

Photo: .

Toronto rockers Our Lady Peace were on stage in Edmonton on Thursday, at the exact moment when one of the biggest goals in Canadian hockey history was scored.

Connor McDavid of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers potted the overtime winner, earning Team Canada the gold medal in the 4 Nations Face-Off tournament. For Our Lady Peace frontman Raine Maida, the victory over Team USA was an emotional rollercoaster, to say the least.

His wife, singer-songwriter Chantal Kreviazuk, was on the ice at the game in Boston’s TD Garden, hired to sing an emotionally-charged O Canada before the puck dropped. Maida and his bandmates were more than 3,300 kilometres away on stage in Rogers Place — McDavid’s home ice — trying to be in two places at once while the game started its sudden-death overtime period.

“We were watching the game in the lounge, and I was thinking it would be over before we were supposed to [be] on stage,” Maida said with a laugh. “I told the crowd early on, I know you guys all have your phones out, and I have mine out, too. We’ll watch the game, but we’re going to get on with the concert.”

The band’s agent and manager were nearby when the band took the stage, and one song into the set, Maida could see them “flipping out.”

He knew what that meant, so he stopped the concert after the show-opening performance of their biggest hit, Superman’s Dead. The audience quickly broke into a rendition of O Canada.

“The pride was crazy,” Maida said. “I’m getting choked up just talking about it. It was so heavy.”

When the concert wrapped, Maida immediately phoned Kreviazuk who, by this point, hours later, was getting dragged through the gutter on social media for her rendition of Canada’s national anthem. It was an emotional phone call for the couple, who have been married since 1999 and have lived the majority of their adult lives in the public eye.

Maida knew in advance what many would later find out; Kreviazuk had changed the lyrics of the sacred anthem, from “in all of us command” to “that only us command” — what many believed to be a shot across the bow at U.S. President Donald Trump. Maida said he fully supported Kreviazuk’s decision to change the lyrics.

“We love our country, and there’s nothing wrong with standing up for it,” he said. “It’s funny how [the media] spun it like an anti-Trump protest. It was her sticking up for Canada, saying ‘This our country. We’re distinct. We’re different. But it’s ours, and let’s not forget that.’ I think she did Canada truly proud.”

Our Lady Peace kicked off its current tour on last Wednesday in Calgary, the first of 15 dates across the country. The band stops Monday in Victoria as part of its 30th anniversary tour, which is an almost sold-out show.

The band, which includes bassist Duncan Coutts, guitarist Steve Mazur and drummer Jason Pierce, has amassed a catalogue of rock radio staples in this country, so the reception was to be expected: With more than five million albums sold worldwide and 25 career Juno Award nominations, the quartet is the closest thing Canada has to rock royalty at the moment.

Our Lady Peace will be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame on June 14. Comparisons have been made between the band and Seattle rockers Pearl Jam, who have maintained a substantial fan following in spite of ever-changing tastes and trends.

Our Lady Peace has ventured into foreign stylistic waters on occasion, but remain somewhat true to form. The key is to keep things fresh, Maida said, without abandoning what works.

“Nostalgia is really not my thing. But this [anniversary] is one of those moments that is important to mark. It’s important to take a look back. But if you start leaning on nostalgia to be your calling card, you are slowly dying.”

The band’s debut, Naveed, arrived like a shot in 1994; three decades and nine studio albums later, fans are still vouching their support, which is humbling, said Maida.

“I met a fan after the Edmonton show and she was flying to Kelowna to see us there. I asked her what songs she wanted us to play, but she wanted to know what songs we wanted to play. That was the ultimate compliment.”

The band’s OLP30 Tour is digging deep into their catalogue, and has produced some unexpected in-concert highlights. Music from a trio of EPs to mark their three-decade run, released earlier this year, will be sprinkled into the setlist on the OLP30 Tour, alongside fan favourites and unique covers (in Edmonton and Calgary, the band tackled The Tragically Hip’s Locked in the Trunk of a Car).

Maida is excited by the possibilities. “You want it to take you on a journey. We don’t want to just play hit after hit. That’s f—ing boring. It should be like a movie. It’s got to take you through all these different colours and emotions. I appreciate trying to do that on a nightly basis.”