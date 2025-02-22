Paris Hilton clears out her closet to raise funds for wildfires victims

Photo: © Getty Images

Paris Hilton has cleared out her closet and sold off some of her "iconic pre-loved pieces" to raise funds for charity.



The 43-year-old hotel heiress - who lost her Malibu home in the California wildfires last month - teamed up with online shopping platform Vestiaire Collective to sell almost 100 items from her wardrobe with the proceeds being distributed to others impacted by the disaster via her 11.11media Impact organisation.



In a statement released via CNN, Paris explained: "This sale will support my charity’s work around relief efforts for the devastating LA fires and our ongoing mission to protect vulnerable youth from child abuse and bring hope to those in need.



"I can’t think of a better way to combine my greatest passions, fashion and charity, than with a closet sale."



She added in a post on Instagram: "Go shopping in my closet for a good cause. Selling some iconic pre-loved pieces on @vestiaireco. Net proceeds will go to my charity @11.11media Impact."



All of them items - which included a purple Juicy Couture tracksuit and a Louis Vuitton handbag - sold out less than a day after the sale launched.



Paris previously admitted she'd been left feeling "heartbroken and devastated" after losing her home in the wildfires but she vowed to what she can to help "build back" and help others.



She told US TV show 'Extra': "It's just been so heartbreaking and devastating to see what's happened to Los Angeles, to Altadena, to all of the families who've lost everything, and family members, and their pets.



"Then us losing our home as well was so heartbreaking, just all the sentimental things that we had in there and all the special memories. But I'm just doing whatever I can to help support and help build L.A. back.



"We are resilient people, but I think it's amazing how everyone is coming together and really supporting each other. I think that's really been the silver lining in all this, just to see the communities all coming together and helping each other out."