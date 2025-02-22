Timothy Dalton left 'shocked' by James Bond producers' departure

Photo: © FAMOUS

Former 007 Timothy Dalton has been left "shocked" by James Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli's decision to step back from the iconic film series.



The 78-year-old actor starred as the suave spy in the movies 'The Living Daylights' and 'Licence to Kill' and has admitted he was gutted to hear the news that the longtime producers have resigned and formed a new joint venture with Amazon MGM to house James Bond's intellectual property rights, while remaining co-owners of the franchise.



Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Dalton said: "I was very, very surprised and shocked.



"Barbara is I think a fabulous woman and a wonderful producer, as was her father Cubby Broccoli, who I got on with very well and liked a lot. He was a very powerful and strong anchor for the project. Nothing went on that he didn't want and it's sad that he's not with us anymore, that's all I can say.



"He was well in charge of the show and that's not so anymore."



Dalton hopes the studio doesn't try to change the franchise.



He said: "It's a wonderful franchise. The movies have taken different courses over the years, but there is something very good about the original and I hope Amazon latch onto that and give us the kind of film that's brought so much excitement and fun to so many people.



"Can you remember the first time you saw a Bond movie? You were a kid, right? Me too! And that's what got us going.



"Anyway, good luck to them, I say. I do wish them all the very, very best. They'll be doing their best to make a lot of money, so hopefully they will make good movies."



The most recent Bond film, 2021's 'No Time to Die', was Daniel Craig's last outing as the spy and his successor has yet to be announced.



The 56-year-old actor commented in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter: “My respect, admiration and love for Barbara and Michael remain constant and undiminished.



“I wish Michael a long, relaxing (and well-deserved) retirement and whatever ventures Barbara goes on to do, I know they will be spectacular and I hope I can be part of them.”



Amazon acquired MGM in 2022, and as well as taking over an extensive catalogue of more than 4,000 films and 17,000 TV shows, they also took the rights to distribute all of the James Bond movies.