Voletta Wallace, Notorious B.I.G.'s mother and keeper of his legacy, dies at 78

Photo: The Canadian Press FILE - Voletta Wallace poses for a portrait on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Voletta Wallace, the dedicated mother of the late great rapper The Notorious B.I.G., died Friday morning at 78.

Monroe County Coroner Thomas Yanac confirmed her death Friday to The Associated Press, saying she died at her home in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, after a stint on hospice care. She died of natural causes.

A representative for the estate of The Notorious B.I.G. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Notorious B.I.G., one of the rap’s greatest performers, was shot to death at age 24 in Los Angeles in 1997. The case remains unsolved.

Wallace was a dedicated keeper of the legacy of her son, born Christopher Wallace. When he first emerged on the scene as one of rap's most distinctive talents with songs that expertly detailed street life in Brooklyn, she labeled his music “noise.”

Since his death, his gift took on a new meaning for her. She told AP in 2017, 20 years after his death, “I remembered my son said, ‘Don’t listen to my music.’ And I never listened to his music. I heard it on the radio and it sounded good, because it was clean. But I said, ‘You know what, I have to. I have to listen to that music.’ And that’s what I did."

“I cried so much that day just listening to the music. I remember I sat, I stood. I rested my head on the stereo and I just cried like a baby. And that was therapy for me. And I said, ‘Oh my God — that was a talented young man to put those words together.’ He had a beautiful voice. I love his voice,” she continued.

In 2021, Wallace worked as an executive producer on the Netflix documentary “Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell," and told AP about her role in the public eye.

“They never knew me. The public never knew me. I was thrust into this environment, I should say, after he passed away, because I’m a very private person. Extremely private," she said. "What he was doing out there, maybe I should have known. But honestly, I didn’t. And to this day, there are people who are saying, ’Oh, she knew. (whispers) But I never knew.”

Notorious B.I.G.'s 1994 debut album for Bad Boy Records, “Ready to Die,” has sold over 6 million units as of 2018, according to the Recording Industry Association of America, and included the hits “Big Poppa” and “Juicy.”

His sophomore album, “Life After Death,” released two weeks after his death, sold more than 11 million units. It launched multiple hits, including the timeless No. 1 hits “Mo Money Mo Problems” and “Hypnotize.”