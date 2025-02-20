Nicolas Cage sued by ex-wife

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Nicolas Cage's ex-wife is suing him for negligence.



Christina Fulton previously claimed she had been "brutally assaulted" by her son Weston Cage while he was in the midst of a "mental health crisis" in April last year, and she's now taking legal action, in which she accused her former spouse of ignoring concerns about their offspring's mental health and instead enabling his behaviour ahead of the alleged altercation.



Her lawsuit, which was filed in the Superior Court of California and obtained by People magazine, stated: "Weston has a long history of mental and psychological disorder and a history of committing violent assault and battery and harming numerous individuals.



"Nicolas has been aware of Weston's history and nevertheless failed to take action to prevent Weston from committing acts of violence and harming others."



The 57-year-old beauty accused the 'Pig' star of drinking alcohol with their son "despite knowing his substance abuse history", bailing the 33-year-old actor out of jail several times, and paying for his home, as well as alleging he failed to make sure Weston received "necessary psychiatric" treatment, aided his "reckless" lifestyle and didn't set boundaries to help curb their son's alleged antics.



The lawsuit claimed: "Nicolas knew or should have known that Weston posed a serious and imminent danger to others, including Plaintiff, based on his documented history of violent assaults, substance abuse, and mental instability."



The lawsuit claimed Christina sustained "severe and life threatening injuries" - including a brain concussion, multiple contusions, a disfiguring eye injury, dental trauma, PTSD and psychological damages - as a result of Weston's alleged attack, which had an impact on her "thriving" career as a model and actress.



Christina was filming a Netflix series when her life was "derailed" by the incident, leaving her unable to film, or appear at promotional events, causing damage to her reputation, the lawsuit claimed.



She is suing the 'Longlegs' actor for negligent supervision and negligent undertaking, and their son for assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligent infliction of emotional distress.



She is also suing both men for negligence.