251134
254774
Entertainment  

Conan O'Brien hopes to 'lift people up' at the Oscars

Conan ready for the Oscars

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 534283

Conan O'Brien doesn't "want to let America down" at the Oscars.

The 61-year-old star is set to host the 97th Academy Awards on March 2, and Conan is determined to "lift people up" during the ceremony.

He told PEOPLE: "It’s a celebration of an entire industry and people from every walk of life who give their blood, sweat and tears for showbusiness."

Conan has admitted to being inspired by previous Oscars hosts, including Johnny Carson and Bob Hope.

The TV star shared: "I thought about when I was a kid watching the Oscars, and I was very interested in watching Johnny Carson host and I think I saw Bob Hope early on. My gut reaction, which I usually go with, was, 'Yes, let’s do this thing!'"

Conan has also reached out to Billy Crystal and Jimmy Kimmel, two former hosts, for some advice.

The comedian hailed Billy, 76 - who has hosted the Academy Awards nine times - as the "all-time great" Oscars host.

Conan explained: "I have a nice text exchange with Billy Crystal, who's obviously the all-time great.

"And last week I had dinner with Molly [McNearney, Jimmy's wife and a two-time executive producer] and Jimmy.

"They were terrific [and] have so much great advice ... It's like people that have driven the racetrack many times and they're telling me, 'When you get into the third turn, there's a huge pothole, so veer to the left.' It's invaluable stuff."

Despite this, Conan still expects hosting the ceremony to be a "challenge".

He said: "There's no such thing as getting to a point professionally where there are no nerves if you’re working in comedy.

"I am very aware that it's an iconic show and can be tricky ... I like to meet a challenge."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Wedding fails

Wedding fails

Galleries | February 19, 2025

Rihanna 'thankful'

Showbiz | February 19, 2025

Dog vs vacuum

Must Watch | February 19, 2025

Bless you!

Must Watch | February 19, 2025

Mid-week memes- February 19, 2025

Galleries | February 19, 2025


254191
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


255059



254744