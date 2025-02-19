Gibson partners with Sir Brian May to release the Brian May SJ-200 12-String guitar

Photo: © Gibson

Gibson has partnered with Sir Brian May to release the Brian May SJ-200 12-String acoustic guitar.



The iconic global instrument brand has teamed up with the legendary Queen guitarist to create the new guitar from Gibson Custom, with only 100 models available worldwide in a limited run via Gibson.com, the Gibson Garage Nashville and London and authorised Gibson dealers.



The special instrument has a planetary-themed pickguard designed by the musician in homage to his love of science and also features the planet Mercury in a poignant nod to the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury.



The strings are mounted in reverse order, with the thicker strings at the top and octave strings beneath – providing a distinctive sound that's unlike other Gibson 12-String acoustic models.



Brian said: "The idea for this guitar came when I needed a 12-string on tour, and the one I was accustomed to wasn't performing right on stage. The guys at Gibson very kindly said, 'We'll make you something special that you can use on the tours'.



"One of the things I asked for was the octaves to be placed around the other way from where it is normally done, because I like to pick upwards and hear the top notes when I'm playing. I like to hear the high octave coming through as then I can play tunes on it.



"If you look at this guitar, the beauty of it, and the beauty of the sound, and look at the science in this guitar, look how much technology and craftsmanship has gone into this guitar.



"Gibson was able to put the universe on it in a figurative way and the planet Mercury is here, and that is a little nod to a friend of mine that is always with me."



Cesar Geuikian, CEO of Gibson, said: "As a trailblazing sound pioneer, trendsetter, and one of the most influential musicians of all time, it's an absolute privilege to be collaborating with Sir Brian May.



"Brian's impact on music and culture is second to none and was a transformational influence on my personal music journey. We are deeply honoured that Brian has trusted Gibson with this SJ-200 12-String guitar, and we are excited to finally bring it to music lovers around the world. Thank you, Brian."