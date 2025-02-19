254847
255398
Entertainment  

Rihanna 'thankful' after A$AP Rocky found not guilty in felony assault trial

Rihanna 'thankful'

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 534125

Rihanna is feeling "thankful" after A$AP Rocky was found not guilty in his felony assault trial.

The 36-year-old pop star has been in a relationship with A$AP, also 36, since 2020 and he had been accused of shooting his former friend Terrell Ephron during an altercation near a hotel almost four years ago but after he was acquitted on Tuesday, Rihanna took to social media to share here relief.

She wrote on Instagram: "The Glory belongs to God and God alone. Thankful, humbled by his mercy."

During the trial, Ephron had claimed that the Grammy Award-winning rapper - whose real name is Rakim Mayers - had opened fire on him and grazed his knuckles in the process, but A$AP denied the charges throughout.

Mayers had been facing up to 24 years in prison, but the 12-person jury found him not guilty, almost a month after the trial began in late January.

The 'Umbrella' hitmaker - who has RZA, two and Riot, 18 months with A$AP - was seated behind her partner as the verdict was read out.

He said: "Thank God for saving my life."

The 'Fashion Killa' hitmaker became friends with Ephron in high school, although the pair spoke less and less in the years that saw him become world-famous.

During the trial, Mayers's defense argued that the firearm in question was a harmless prop gun, whilst Ephron and his legal team alleged that it was an actual weapon.

Part of the altercation had been captured on camera, and the jury was able to watch some of the footage was captured via surveillance video, but nothing of the actual alleged shooting was filmed.

With no evidence to corroborate Ephron's accusations, Judge Mark Arnold said: "Mr. Mayers, you’re excused!"

Just before the trial, A$AP had rejected an offer of serving six months in jail if he accepted just one of the two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

Following his acquittal, he said: "This whole experience has been crazy for the past four years.

"I’m thankful and it’s blessed to be here right now to be a free man talking to y’all."

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244598


TheTango.net
Daily Dose- February 19, 2025

Daily Dose- February 19, 2025

Daily Dose | February 19, 2025

Nikki Bella wants a man with 'wisdom'

Showbiz | February 19, 2025

Afternoon positivity

Galleries | February 18, 2025

Harvey Weinstein sues brother

Showbiz | February 18, 2025

Shoot your shot

Must Watch | February 18, 2025


249255
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
254503


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


255021
255059



251132