Britney Spears urges others to 'be kind' as she warns that 'being silenced' is a form of abuse

Britney Spears has warned that "being silenced" is a form of abuse.



The 43-year-old pop superstar - who regained control of her multimillion-dollar fortune and various aspects of her life when a conservatorship that had been governed by her family was terminated in 2021 - took to social media on Wednesday morning to urge others to "be kind" to one another.



She wrote on Instagram: "Being ignored or silenced and never acknowledged is abuse. It can be worse than physical abuse ... Serve it back ... If I’m a white owl, they might get serious damage!!! Be kind!"



Meanwhile, the '...Baby One More Time' hitmaker has spent much of her time travelling in recent months and also decided to share a recap of her trips as she admitted that she prefers to keep things natural with her looks by going makeup-free.



In a separate post, she said: "Crazy recap of my favorite place !!! Not sure if I like NY or Mexico better !!! I fly to NY tomorrow then Texas on Saturday !!! I’m debating on going on another excursion !!!



"Me in the dress is after I danced my ass off and before I put makeup on !!! I like it better with NO MAKEUP !!! I’m gonna shop in NY !!! Do you guys know of any cool new trendy stores there."



On Valentine's Day, the 'Circus' singer - who has Sean, 19, and 18-year-old Jayden with ex-husband Kevin Federline - lamented that she had been part of a "set up" that resulted in her feeling "absolutely demoralized" someone took an unflattering photo of her that made it online.



She wrote: "Happy late V Day - I must say, it was such a fun day for me … Especially picking the children up and waiting for my friend patiently for 10 minutes to buy his sweet mum flowers …



"There was a boy across the street with his dog just standing there the whole time !!! I was like, what is this boy waiting on ??? "Why doesn’t he go ??? Am I in a sloth movie ??? WTF !!!



"Well I figured it out - it was a set up to take my pic leaning forward with a double chin … Are you with someone who made you feel beautiful for V day or with someone who absolutely demoralized you and they got PAID ??? I bet my mom even likes it !!!



"People love the negative … It’s the most viewed pic on internet … And we are supposed to live in a kind world ??? I’m like the children I just don’t know !!! "