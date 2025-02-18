Justin Baldoni's lawyer 'surprised by Ryan Reynolds' joke'

Justin Baldoni's lawyer was "surprised" to see Ryan Reynolds joke about his client's ongoing lawsuit.
The 48-year-old actor seemingly referenced Justin's legal dispute with Blake Lively, Ryan's wife, during 'SNL50: The Anniversary Special' over the weekend, and Bryan Freedman, Justin's attorney, has now questioned Ryan's decision to joke about the lawsuit.
Appearing on 'Hot Mics with Billy Bush', Bryan said: "I'm unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation. I can't think of anyone who's done anything like that. It surprised me."
During the show, Ryan - who was sat among the audience - was asked: "How's it going?"
And in response, the Hollywood star replied: "Great, why? What have you heard?"
The joke was widely considered to be a reference to Blake's ongoing legal dispute with Justin.
The 37-year-old actress has accused Justin, 41, of causing her "severe emotional distress".
The movie star - who played Justin's on-screen love interest in 'It Ends with Us' - previously told the New York Times newspaper: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."
Justin - who also directed the 2024 romantic drama film - later denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false".
Bryan, who is acting as a lawyer for the actor and his Wayfarer Studios production company, told Variety: "These claims are completely false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt and rehash a narrative in the media."
