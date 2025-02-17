251134
Shakira resumes world tour with concert in Lima after canceling show due to illness

Colombian superstar Shakira said Monday that she will resume her world tour and perform in Lima, Peru, on Monday evening, following the cancellation of a concert over the weekend due to a stomach illness.

The four-time Grammy winner shared the news on her Instagram account, saying that her concert at Lima’s Estadio Nacional soccer stadium will begin at 8:15 p.m. local time.

Shakira, 48, arrived in Peru on Friday evening, and was scheduled to perform on Sunday and Monday. However, she cancelled the first of her two shows on Sunday, informing fans on X that she had been hospitalized due to an abdominal condition.

The singer kicked off her world tour last week with concerts in Rio de Janeiro and Sao Paulo, Brazil. After her performance in Peru, Shakira’s tour will continue with scheduled dates in Colombia, Chile, Mexico, Argentina and more than a dozen U.S. cities, including Orlando, Houston, Detroit, Boston, New York and San Francisco.

Shakira wrote on X that her team is working on a new date for the show that was cancelled on Sunday.

