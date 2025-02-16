254847
253013
Entertainment  

Colombian superstar Shakira cancels her concert in Lima after being hospitalized

Shakira hospitalized

The Associated Press - | Story: 533748

Colombian superstar Shakira canceled her Sunday concert in Lima after being hospitalized with an abdominal condition, the singer said.

Shakira shared a statement on her Instagram and X accounts Sunday afternoon, saying she is currently hospitalized and that doctors informed her she was not in condition to perform.

“I am very sad that I will not be able to take the stage today. I have been deeply emotional and excited about reuniting with my beloved Peruvian audience,” she said.

The singer arrived in Peru Friday evening, where she was scheduled to perform Sunday and Monday. The country is the second stop on her Latin American tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, following two nights in Brazil last week.

Latin fans have given Shakira a warm welcome, with crowds gathering at airports to greet her. “Thank you for such an emotional welcome, Lima!” she posted Saturday on Instagram.

In her statement, Shakira said she hopes to recover soon. “My plan is to perform this show as soon as possible. My team and the promoter are already working on a new date,” she said.

The singer is touring in support of her latest album, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, in which she channels her highly publicized divorce into music. The record includes the global hit “Shakira: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53” and won Best Latin Pop Album at the 2024 Grammy Awards earlier this month.

Shakira’s tour continues across Latin America before heading to Canada and the U.S. in May for a series of concerts through June.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Sister bond is strong

Sister bond is strong

Must Watch | February 16, 2025

No better way to waste time

Must Watch | February 16, 2025

Sunday Dose- February 16, 2025

Daily Dose | February 16, 2025

Lady Gaga contemplated quitting music

Music | February 16, 2025

Expectations vs reality

Galleries | February 15, 2025


249255
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
231436


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


249193



255257
255244