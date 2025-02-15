254995
254104
Entertainment  

Lorne Michaels claims Taylor Swift once asked him to cut a SNL sketch about her

Lorne Michaels refuses Swift

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 533642

Lorne Michaels claims Taylor Swift once asked him to kill a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch that poked fun at her girl squad.

The 'SNL' creator reached out to Taylor's management in 2015 to ask her to make a cameo in a sketch which reimagined her 'Bad Blood' music video squad as members of an apocalyptic cult.

The spoof starred Tina Fey and Amy Poehler with their 'Dope Squad', featuring guests Amy Schumer, Gayle King and Robert Downey Sr.

However, Taylor, 35, personally got back to Lorne, 80, to tell him she would not appear and to ask him to cut the sketch, which he ultimately refused to do.

Speaking to Vulture, he claims he told the singer: "Taylor, I do not negotiate with terrorists."

Lorne revealed that Taylor later sent him a bouquet of flowers with the note: "I hope there’s no bad blood."

Taylor went on to be a musical guest on the show in 2017, 2019 and 2021 and she also made a surprise cameo to introduce Ice Spice as the musical guest in 2023.

Taylor's original 'Bad Blood' video featured her best friend Selena Gomez as her nemesis with famous pals including Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding, Lena Dunham, Jessica Alba, Hailee Steinfeld, Serayah, Martha Hunt, Hayley Williams, Lily Aldridge, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo and Cindy Crawford also appearing.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
View Comments (3)


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Expectations vs reality

Expectations vs reality

Galleries | February 15, 2025

Prince Harry felt 'respected' in Canada

Showbiz | February 15, 2025

Family re-creates photo

Must Watch | February 15, 2025

Baby gets all the tea first hand

Must Watch | February 15, 2025

Saturday Dose- February 15, 2025

Daily Dose | February 15, 2025


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
254191


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


253481
251577



255461