Lorne Michaels claims Taylor Swift once asked him to cut a SNL sketch about her

Lorne Michaels claims Taylor Swift once asked him to kill a 'Saturday Night Live' sketch that poked fun at her girl squad.
The 'SNL' creator reached out to Taylor's management in 2015 to ask her to make a cameo in a sketch which reimagined her 'Bad Blood' music video squad as members of an apocalyptic cult.
The spoof starred Tina Fey and Amy Poehler with their 'Dope Squad', featuring guests Amy Schumer, Gayle King and Robert Downey Sr.
However, Taylor, 35, personally got back to Lorne, 80, to tell him she would not appear and to ask him to cut the sketch, which he ultimately refused to do.
Speaking to Vulture, he claims he told the singer: "Taylor, I do not negotiate with terrorists."
Lorne revealed that Taylor later sent him a bouquet of flowers with the note: "I hope there’s no bad blood."
Taylor went on to be a musical guest on the show in 2017, 2019 and 2021 and she also made a surprise cameo to introduce Ice Spice as the musical guest in 2023.
Taylor's original 'Bad Blood' video featured her best friend Selena Gomez as her nemesis with famous pals including Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevingne, Karlie Kloss, Ellie Goulding, Lena Dunham, Jessica Alba, Hailee Steinfeld, Serayah, Martha Hunt, Hayley Williams, Lily Aldridge, Mariska Hargitay, Ellen Pompeo and Cindy Crawford also appearing.
