Justin Bieber is 'happiest he has been in a while', despite recent public behaviour. says insider

Bieber happy, says insider

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 533388

Justin Bieber is "happier than he has been in a long time", according to an insider.

The 30-year-old pop star - who is married to model Hailey Bieber, 28, and has six-month-old son Jack with her- has insisted that he is a "happy camper " right now and is in a good place.

A source told UsWeekly: "Justin is a happy camper right now, he’s happier than he’s been in a long time."

In recent weeks, the 'Peaches' hitmaker has caused some concern amongst fans after he unfollowed his wife on Instagram, and has been spotted leaving a spa in LA looking disheveled on more than one occasion.

But the insider insisted that these are not the signs of a "breakdown" and he "doesn't care" what others think anyway.

The source added: "There's no breakdown, and he just really doesn’t care what people think. He knows he looks strange leaving spas shirtless, but it’s just him. And after the rumors he’s doing it out of spite now, he’s just being himself and won’t create a squeaky clean image just because the public wants him to."

In early January, Justin insisted that his unfollowing of Hailey on Instagram was a result of a hacking.

He said: "Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S*** is getting suss out here."

Just days before that, the 'Baby' singer declared that he would go "anywhere" with his significant other, as he appeared to brush off speculation that they had split.

He commented on a series of photos posted by Hailey on Instagram to ring in 2025, which showed her posing in a bikini: “Um. Goin anywhere with u bb. Happy new year.”

Hailey captioned her carousel of images: “Wake up, it’s 2025!”

It included snaps from her and Justin’s New Year’s Eve party, which included caviar-topped In-N-Out burgers and martinis.

