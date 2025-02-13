Renee Zellweger reveals why she thinks it is 'amateur' to only make an effort on Valentine's Day

Photo: © Getty Images

Renee Zellweger thinks it is "amateur" to only make an effort on Valentine's Day.



The 55-year-old actress - who has been dating television presenter Ant Anstead, 45, since 2021 - explained that new couples have to "get their game right" for the romantic holiday on February 14, but those who have been together for a while should make a habit out of writing "sweet notes" to each other on a daily basis.



She told E! News: "I think if you're together for a really long time, it's lovely and romantic.



"And if you're brand new [to] dating, you know, you got to get your game right.



"But that's, like, amateur day. You should send notes every day. I think it's never a bad idea to leave a sweet note."



The Academy Award-winning actress - who was briefly married to country singer Kenny Chesney, 56, in 2005 and also dated 'A Star Is Born' actor Bradley Cooper, 50, from 2009 until 2011 - doesn't normally speak out about her own private life, but has returned to the screen as the titular singleton in 'Bridget Jones: Mad Bout the Boy'.



In the fourth instalment of the franchise, the diarist falls in love with a 29-year-old man played by Leo Woodall, and was recently pressed on what she thought about the notion of age gap relationships.



Speaking on the Australian TV show 'The Project' when asked what she thought of having a toyboy in real life, she said: "I don't really have an opinion, I think you just have to take your happiness where you can get it.



"I'm not complaining!



"But yeah, I don't know. He's a nice guy, kinda handsome too.



"So why not? I don't really have an opinion on that. I have a lot of girlfriends who date younger men, and they're perfectly happy, so why not?



"I try not to have opinions about things that are not any of my business."