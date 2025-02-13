Blake Lively subpoenaes Justin Baldoni's phone records

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Blake Lively has subpoenaed Justin Baldoni’s phone records.



The 37-year-old actress is currently suing her 'It Ends With Us’ co-star and director for sexual harassment and attempting to destroy her reputation, while he has hit back with a lawsuit accusing her of extortion and defamation, and in the latest development of the legal battle, the former 'Gossip Girl' star's legal team have made a formal request to examine the phone records of Justin, his publicists Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan, producer Jamey Heath, and his Wayfarer Studios co-founder Steve Sarowitz in a bid to bring "critical and irrefutable evidence" to light.



Confirming a request to AT+T, Verizon and T-Mobile for the records, a representative for Blake told US Weekly magazine: "Phone records belonging to all of the individual defendants will expose the full web of individuals who were involved in the smear campaign against Ms. Lively.



"Such records will provide critical and irrefutable evidence not only about who, but also about when, where and how their retaliation plan came together and operated."



Justin's lawyer Bryan Freedman hit out at the move but insisted Blake's team would find no "factual bias for their provably false claims".



He told Us Weekly: "Subpoenas are an ordinary part of the litigation ...



"What is extraordinary is what the Lively Parties are seeking.



"They are asking for every single call, text, data log and even real-time location information for the past 2.5 years, regardless of the sender, recipient or subject matter.



"This massive fishing expedition demonstrates that they are desperately seeking any factual bias for their provably false claims.



"They will find none."



Blake - who has three children with husband Ryan Reynolds - has also subpoenaed thousands of pages of texts, emails and documents, sending additional requests to internet providers AOL and Cloudflare and crisis consultant Jed Wallace, and her legal team insisted the move was essential.



Lawyers Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson said: "Ms. Lively has initiated discovery that will expose the people, tactics and methods that have worked to ‘destroy’ and ‘bury’ her reputation and family over the past year.



“In their internal private messages that Baldoni’s team never expected anyone would see, they bragged that thanks to Jed’s work they saw a shift in the narrative to putting a spotlight on Blake and laughed at how sad it was that people so easily want to hate on a woman. We look forward to investigating more about Jed Wallace’s entire business model and what else he was doing to distract from the very real sexual harassment and retaliation claims made by Ms. Lively. We are delighted to be able to start discovery on it...



"Internet records will show the involvement of different persons who might be playing key roles in digital retaliation.”



The matter is due to go to trial in March 2026.