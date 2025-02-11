Armie Hammer 'ate animal's heart'

Photo: ©Â Getty Images

Armie Hammer once "took a bite" out of a raw animal heart.



The 'Call Me by Your Name' actor saw his marriage to Elizabeth Chambers and his career go into freefall in 2021 after being accused of physical and sexual abuse and while he denied having cannibalistic fantasies, he admitted one graphic text message about having "cut the heart out of a living animal before and eaten it while still warm" was true and had happened while out hunting with friends.



He told the 'Louis Theroux Podcast': “You don’t eat the whole heart, you don’t do that. You take a bite out of the heart, and you've got all your buddies around you, they're goading you on, it's sort of like an almost overly charged male rite of passage when you go hunting for your first time.



"Everyone that I know who went hunting for their first time had to do something similar.”



The 38-year-old star didn't deny sending texts declaring himself to be "100% a cannibal" but insisted things were taken out of context and "digitally altered".



He said: “I think the most important context to give these kinds of things is they are one side of a conversation. As you'll notice, of all of the text messages that were released, the person who released them, their side was cut out of the entire conversation.



"It makes it look like I was just rambling to myself. I mean, if you look, there's really no response in any of the excerpts. You know, any digitally altered evidence is immediately inadmissible because you have no context.



“You, like, that could have been a very funny conversation between two people who were joking and pushing each other and egging each other on. In the way that sometimes you see comedians pushing the boundary further and further when they're having a conversation. I'm not going to argue the messages.”



Armie - who has two children with Elizabeth - was then asked to categorically deny being a cannibal and while he admitted he had fun "joking about" the topic, he insisted he never intended to act on his comments.



He replied: “My point is this. Sometimes when you're involved with a person and you're dating and you guys are having sex and you are a bit of a provocateur and you are exacerbated by alcohol or drugs or anything like that like It's fun to ruffle feathers and it's fun to push the envelope little by little.



“Did I ever have any intention of cutting anything off of anyone or eating anything off of anyone? No. There was never really anything that I wanted. Was it fun to joke about if I was stoned or drunk or like laughing as I was typing these messages? Sure.



“That's where context comes in. You make jokes, I'm sure, with your friends that if I took your phone, and made them public, and removed your friend's half of the jokes, you would probably be in hot water.



“And that's why, this is why I say to everybody who wants to have an opinion on what they've seen or what they've read about me is like, okay, you can say whatever you want. You can judge me as much as you want from any public platform that you want. Give me your phone for 45 minutes before you do it. And almost everyone goes, Ooh.”