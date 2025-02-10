Donald Trump gloats over Taylor Swift Super Bowl boos

Photo: Getty Images

President Donald Trump gloated after Taylor Swift was booed at the Super Bowl.



The 78-year-old Commander-in-Chief was in attendance at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans for the NFL flagship game on Sunday and he took pleasure in seeing the 'Cruel Summer' hitmaker - who was present to cheer on her Kansas City Chiefs player boyfriend Travis Kelce - jeered by Philadelphia Eagles fans when she appeared on the big screens.



Posting on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote after the game: “The only one that had a tougher night than the Kansas City Chiefs was Taylor Swift. She got BOOED out of the Stadium. MAGA is very unforgiving!(sic)"



He also shared a screenshot from an account called Libs of TikTok which showed fan reactions to him and Taylor, along with the caption: “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing."



After being booed, Taylor was seen side-eyeing the camera before laughing off the negative response.



And while she may have been mocked by Trump, tennis legend Serena Williams - who made a surprise appearance during Kendrick Lamar's half-time performance - came to her defence.



She posted on X: “I love you @taylorswift13 don't listen to those booo!!(sic)"



Ahead of the game - which the Eagles won 40-22 - Taylor's boyfriend Travis had said it would be a "great honour" for the president to be in the audience, despite his previous disparaging comments about his girlfriend.



He added during a pre-game press conference: “I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool."



Back in September, Trump declared he "hates" the 'Karma' singer after she endorsed his presidential rival Kamala Harris.



He raged on Truth Social in an all-capitalised message: “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!”



And he later admitted he was "not a fan" of the singer.



He told 'Fox and Friends' about her endorsement: “It was just a question of time... But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace."