Selena Gomez: I have no regrets over Emilia Perez

Photo: © Getty Images

Selena Gomez has "no regrets" about starring in 'Emilia Perez'.



The 32-year-old actress had a prominent role in the Jacques Audiard-directed film and Selena has insisted she doesn't have any regrets about the project, despite the recent controversy surrounding co-star Karla Sofia Gascon.



Speaking at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, Selena said: "I’m really good. Some of the magic has disappeared, but I choose to continue to be proud of what I’ve done, and I’m just ... I’m just grateful and live with no regrets."



The actress - who also starred alongside Zoe Saldana - insisted that she would "do this movie over and over again if [she] could".



In recent weeks, the movie's success has been overshadowed the controversy surrounding Karla, after a series of old inflammatory tweets resurfaced online.



The 52-year-old actress subsequently took to Instagram express her regret and to clarify her position.



In a lengthy post written in Spanish, Karla recently said: "THEY ALREADY WON. The first thing I’d like to do is ask for the most sincere forgiveness from those who feel bad about the way I’ve expressed myself at any stage of my life. I have many things to learn in this world, the forms [in which I learn] are my biggest defect. Life has taught me something I never wanted to learn: it’s clear to me that no matter how much my message is my message, without using the proper words, [the message] can convert into another. (sic)"



Karla came under fire after a series of controversial tweets - including posts about the murder of George Floyd, the Muslim community, and diversity at the Oscars - resurfaced on social media. But the movie star has insisted she's "not the same person" she used to be.



Karla - who recently became the first trans person to be nominated for an Oscar - wrote: "Although I have not committed any crimes I was not perfect either, I am not even perfect now. I just try to learn and be a better person every day."



What's more, the actress claimed that her controversial posts have been "taken out of context".



She said: "They have already won, they have achieved their objective, to stain my existence with lies or things taken out of context. Anyone who knows me knows that I am not a racist (you will be surprised when you find out that one of the most important people in my current life and that I love the most is Muslim) nor any of the things for which I have been judged and condemned without trial and without option to explain true intention; I have always fought for a more just society and for a world of freedom, peace and love. I will never support wars, religious extremism or the oppression of races and peoples."