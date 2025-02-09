Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna to team up for new music

Photo: © Getty Images

Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna are reportedly teaming up for a new single.



The 'Not Like Us' hitmaker previously worked with the 'Diamonds' singer - who hasn't released an album since 2016's 'Anti' - on 2017's 'LOYALTY' and after he headlines the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday (09.02.25), the pair will be finding the time to get into the studio together, with the collaboration having been on the cards "for a while".



A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: "The track is sonically ambitious and lyrically powerful, reflecting their growth as artists and as cultural icons. It's Rihanna's first big step back into the music industry."



While Kendrick will make history as the first solo rap star to headline the flagship NFL game, he is likely to be joined by special guests, but only SZA has been confirmed so far.



The 37-year-old rapper announced the news in a promotional video posted on Instagram last month, in which he is seen walking across a football field talking on his cell phone, saying: "I’ve been thinking about a guest performer," when SZA walks up behind him and throws a bucket of blue liquid all over him.



The clip was captioned: "Catch @kendricklamar with guest @sza. #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLIX."



The show comes shortly before Kendrick and SZA are due to hit the road together for their 2025 'Grand National Tour', which kicks off in Minnesota on April 19 and make stops in cities including Atlanta, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Detroit and Los Angeles.



The trek concludes in Washington, D.C. on June 18.



The pair have previously collaborated on projects including 2017's 'Doves in the Wind' and 2018's 'All the Stars' to December's '30 For 30' from SZA's reissue of 'SOS' ('LANA'), as well 'Luther' and 'Gloria' on Lamar's latest LP 'GNX'.



SZA – whose real name is Solána Rowe - previously revealed learns a lot whenever she works with the “genius” rapper and would jump at the chance to create a full record with the ‘HUMBLE’ hitmaker.



Speaking on 'Sherri' on Wednesday (08.01.25), she said: "I would love that. "I think that would be amazing. He's such a genius. And a part of his genius is like him being so elusive and so mysterious and I love it."



When it came to ‘GNX’, SZA had no idea what tracks her vocals would end up on, but she did approve of her takes.



She explained: "I don't know what's going on as much as you don't know what's going on.



"When ‘Luther' came out, I said, ‘OK, that's the vocals we're using, period.' Same with ‘Gloria.' I said, ‘OK.'"