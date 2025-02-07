Joe Exotic makes pledge to Donald Trump if granted early release

Photo: © Netflix

Joe Exotic has pledged to commit his life to charity work if he's granted early release from prison.



The 'Tiger King' star - who is currently serving a 21-year prison sentence after being found guilty of a murder-for-hire plot against rival Carole Baskin - isn't due to be released until 2036 but has written to President Donald Trump to request a pardon, and drew parallels to the Commander-in-Chief's own situation after he was granted an unconditional discharge after being found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, meaning he avoided punishment but is still regarded as a convicted felon.



According to RadarOnline.com, in the letter, the 61-year-old zoo keeper - whose real name is Joseph Maldonado - urged to be released after being in jail for the "last seven years for a crime that I did not commit".



He added: "Just as the Department of Justice was weaponized against you, it was weaponized against me for nothing more than a political agenda to pass the Big Cat Safety Act and monopolize tigers in America."



Joe stressed he doesn't need a "full pardon" and would be happy "living out [his] life" as a felon, just as the president is doing.



He went on to



The Netflix star makes clear he does not need a "full pardon," and is happy "living out my life" as a felon, as Trump is doing.



He went on to lament his portrayal on 'Tiger King' and pledged to continue to do good works if he is released.



He wrote: "Mr. President, what 'Tiger King' the show did to me was as unjust as what the Department of Justice has done to me. No one was shown the hard work I did to grant last wishes for dying children with my foundation called the Animal Miracle Network.



"No one was shown the hard work I devoted on every Holiday to open my zoo for free and cook a full dinner for hundreds of people who had nowhere to go for the Holidays.



"If you find it in your heart and in the name of justice to do either, I give you my word on my parent's grave (that I have never seen) that I will make you proud with the charity work I will continue to do for America and dying children in other countries.



"I have no interest in owning animals again however, I want to work very hard on the conservation of wild tigers and lions and bring some truth to their plight of survival because so many people are lying about them to just raise money for themselves.



"If you would grant this wish for Valentine Day or my birthday in March of 2025, I promise you and America you won't be disappointed in letting me return to the free world..."



Joe's lawyer, Levi McCathern, has argued his client's convictions should be overturned because of "inconsistencies" in the case.



He said: "Joe Exotic did not hire anyone to murder anyone. He was convicted of a murder-for-hire, but there's a problem with that. No one was killed, no one was paid and no one, except for Joe, was ever charged."