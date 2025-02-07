Elijah Wood's marriage confirmed

Elijah Wood is married.
The 'Lord of the Rings' actor recently sparked speculation he had tied the knot with long-term partner Mette-Marie Kongsved - who he began dating in 2018 - when he referred to her as "my wife" in an interview, and now TMZ have obtained a copy of his marriage license.
However, they reported the document on file in Los Angeles County is a confidential marriage license, so it offers no detail as to when they actually got hitched.
The confirmation comes shortly after sources told the outlet the couple - who have a son who was born in 2019 and a daughter who was born in 2022 - had got married on New Year's Eve (31.12.24) in Sweden in an intimate ceremony in front of 80 friends.
The 44-year-old star had alerted fans to his marriage during an appearance on the 'Inside of You' podcast last month.
He said: "I'm beyond grateful for my family and my kids and my wife."
Throughout the conversation, podcast host Michael Rosenbaum continually referred to Mette-Marie, 33, as the 'Yellowjackets' actor's "wife" as well.
Elijah has made a concerted effort to keep his personal life out of the spotlight over recent years and the birth of his second child only emerged over a year later when he mentioned his daughter in an interview.
Asked about his average day, Elijah told the Wall Street Journal newspaper in July 2023: "We've got a three-year-old son and a 14-month-old daughter, and she wakes us up pretty early. I like getting up early, I like starting the day."
The movie star and his kids always eat breakfast together, with Elijah serving them "oatmeal with various spices, peanut butter and fruit - banana, apples, blackberries. I also really like overnight oats or muesli with yogurt, and I sometimes eat that with them."
He also told how he has a private Instagram account so he can share pictures with his friends and family only.
Speaking about his approach to social media, he told the Wall Street Journal: "I wanted to be able to share photos that I didn't necessarily want to share with the world. An account that's public-facing would really change what I share.
"It's not like I'm sharing anything that I wouldn't want to go out, but I'm a relatively private person."
Elijah Wood's marriage confirmed
Elijah Wood gets married
Elijah Wood is married.
