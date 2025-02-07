Sir Elton John remains 'optimistic' amid health struggles

Photo: (c) Famous

Sir Elton John is an "optimist".



The 77-year-old singer contracted a severe eye infection in 2024, which has impacted his vision - but Elton hasn't allowed the situation to dampen his enthusiasm, acknowledging that he's still "got a great life".



Speaking to the Guardian newspaper, Elton explained: "I’m an optimist permanently.



"I’ve got bad eyesight at the moment. There have been days where I’ve been miserable, but then I think about how lucky I am."



Elton remains hopeful that his eyesight will improve in the coming months and years.



The 'Rocket Man' hitmaker explained: "I’ve got a new respect for sight-impaired people and people who are totally blind, some of whom I’m in touch with. But to hell with it, I’ve got a great life, and hopefully my sight will improve."



Elton has overcome lots of challenges in his life - including addiction to drugs and alcohol - and he's determined to overcome his latest setback, too.



The chart-topping singer said: "This is not going to beat me. I’ve beaten addiction, I’ve beaten health issues, and I can pick myself up and dust myself off."



In November, Elton announced that he'd "lost" the sight in his right eye.



The 'Tiny Dancer' hitmaker told 'Good Morning America': "It’s been a while since I’ve done anything. I just have to get off my backside.



"I unfortunately lost my eyesight in my right eye in July because I had an infection in the south of France.



"It’s been four months now since I haven’t been able to see. My left eye is not the greatest.



"There’s hope and encouragement that it will be okay, but I’m kind of stuck in the moment, because I can do something like this, but going into the studio and recording, I don’t know."