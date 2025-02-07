Hank Azaria fears being replaced by AI

Photo: © Famous

'The Simpsons' voice actor Hank Azaria fears he will be replaced by AI.



The 60-year-old star - who voices the likes of Chief Wiggum, Comic Book Guy and Moe Szyslak on the long-running animated comedy series - feels "sad" at the thought his distinctive characters' sounds are easily copied by artificial intelligence software.



He wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times newspaper: “I imagine that soon enough, artificial intelligence will be able to recreate the sounds of the more than 100 voices I created for characters on The Simpsons over almost four decades.



"It makes me sad to think about it. Not to mention, it seems just plain wrong to steal my likeness or sound — or anyone else’s.



“In my case, AI could have access to 36 years of Moe, the permanently disgruntled bartender. He’s appeared in just about every episode of 'The Simpsons'. He’s been terrified, in love, hit in the head and, most often, in a state of bitter hatred. I’ve laughed as Moe in dozens of ways by now. I’ve probably sighed as Moe 100 times. In terms of training AI, that’s a lot to work with.”



But Hank - who has also worked on animated shows including 'Family Guy', Futurama', 'Spider-Man: The Animated Series' and 'Bordertown' - believes that however accurately AI can mimic his voice, it will be lacking in "humanness" because "our bodies and souls" play a big part in creating a character.



He wrote: “I’d like to think that no matter how much an AI version of Moe or Snake or Chief Wiggum will sound like my voice, something will still be missing — the humanness. There’s so much of who I am that goes into creating a voice. How can the computer conjure all that?...



“What will the lack of humanness sound like? How big will the difference be? I honestly don’t know, but I think it will be enough, at least in the near term, that we’ll notice something is off, in the same way that we notice something’s amiss in a subpar film or TV show.



“It adds up to a sense that what we’re watching isn’t real, and you don’t need to pay attention to it.



“Believability is earned through craftsmanship, with good storytelling and good performances, good cinematography and good directing and a good script and good music.”