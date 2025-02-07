Cody Jinks concert date set for Kelowna

Photo: Tyler Stubblefield Cody Jinks is headed to Kelowna.

Multi-platinum singer songwriter Cody Jinks will head to Kelowna later this year with his Hippies and Cowboys tour, Live Nation announced Friday.

Jinks is set to perform at Prospera Place, July 5, and at Abbotsford Centre on July 4. Tickets go on presale through Live Nation Feb. 7 and general sale Feb. 14, at 10 a.m.

Coinciding with the announcement of the new tour dates, Cody Jinks will release his version of the AC/DC hit, “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll),” next Friday, Feb.14.

Jinks recently released Cody Jinks Sings Lefty Frizzell, a tribute to the late honky-tonk legend, Lefty Frizzell that includes covers of many fan-favorite tracks including, “If You’ve Got The Money I’ve Got The Time.”

According to Live Nation, Jinks takes the music, a cornerstone of traditional country and honky-tonk and makes it his own with the same sincerity and emotional depth that captured fans throughout Lefty’s career.



The performer has sold more than 2 million tickets to date and is looking forward to another stage setup as he embarks on a 2025 North American tour, the Hippies and Cowboys by Live Nation and FPC Live.

Jinks grew up near Fort Worth, Texas, he cut his teeth in bars and honky-tonks, where he learned to disrupt the status quo with an industrious, do-it-yourself approach.

To date he’s released ten full-length albums that regularly chart near the top of Billboard Country and Independent albums charts and have staying power, to the tune of 3.5 billion streams across platforms and eight songs certified Platinum or Gold.

In recognition of this hard work, Jinks was named Music Row’s 2023 Independent Artist of the Year—the second time he’s received this honor.



2025 tour dates:

March 14, 2025–New Orleans, LA–Mahalia Jackson Theatre of Performing Arts

March 20, 2025–Houston, TX–Houston Rodeo

April 6, 2025–Ft. Lauderdale, FL–Tortuga Music Festival

May 2-4, 2025–Arlington, TX–Lone Star Smokeout

May 29, 2025–Columbia, MO–9th Street*

May 30, 2025–Franklin, TN–FirstBank Amphitheater*

May 31, 2025–Lexington, KY–Railbird Festival

June 5, 2025–St. Catherine, ON–Meridian Centre^

June 6, 2025–Toronto, ON–Coca-Cola Coliseum^

June 7, 2025–Laval, QC–Place Bell^

June 26, 2025–Nampa, ID–Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

June 27, 2025–Idaho Falls, ID–Mountain America Center*

June 28, 2025–Casper, WY–Ford Wyoming Center*

July 4, 2025–Abbotsford, BC–Abbotsford Centre^

July 5, 2025–Kelowna, BC–Prospera Place^

July 10, 2025–Wheatland, CA–Hard Rock Live*

July 11, 2025–Stateline, NV–Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys*

July 12, 2025–Berkeley, CA–Greek Theatre UC Berkeley*

July 17, 2025–Kent, WA–accesso ShoWare Center*

July 19, 2025–Airway Heights, WA–Northern Quest Amphitheater*

July 26, 2025–Morrison, CO–Red Rocks Amphitheatre

August 7, 2025–Asbury Park, NJ–Stone Pony Summer Stage#

August 8, 2025–Philadelphia, PA– The Met Philadelphia presented by Highmark#

August 9, 2025–Baltimore, MD–Pier Six Pavilion*

August 11, 2025–Virginia Beach, VA–The Dome#

August 13, 2025–New York, NY–The Rooftop at Pier 17#

August 15, 2025–Bridgeport, CT–Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater*

August 16, 2025–Boston, MA–Leader Bank Pavilion*

August 17, 2025–Syracuse, NY–Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview*

September 18, 2025–Des Moines, IA–Lauridsen Amphitheater at Water Works Park*

September 19, 2025–Indianapolis, IN–Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park*

September 20, 2025–Youngstown, OH–Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre*



*with Tanner Usrey

^Ward Davis

#with Shane Smith & The Saints