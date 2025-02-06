Khloe Kardashian 'praying' that she finds love again

Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian is "praying" that she finds love again.



The 40-year-old reality star was initially married to Lamar Odom from 2009 until 2016 and then went on to have True, six, and two-year-old Tatum with former partner Tristan Thompson but has vowed that she will go on "at least one date" in her new decade.



Speaking in a new episode of 'The Kardashians', she explained: "I pray. It can’t be over for me yet.



"I’m not saying it’s gonna happen the day I turn 40. But at some point during my 40s I can promise, everybody, I will have gone on at least one date."



The Good American founder - who called time on their relationship witjh Tristan it was revealed that he had also faterhed a child with Maralee Nichols - received a pep talk from her mother Kris and sister Kim.



Kris said: "This is gonna be your decade."



Khloe replied: "I already know, I'm claiming it, .



"As long as you're healthy, I think it's great, getting older. Cause you just don't care about what people think about you — it's such a freeing feeling."



While Khloe is still feeling optimistic about everything in her life overall, she admitted in a confessional that she just wants to find the person she would want to spend the rest of her life with.



She added: "I feel like so much great [stuff] is coming right now, whether it be business or how I feel about myself.



"My next chapter is: I wanna find a forever partner. And to do that, I wanna shed everything that’s not serving me, not for me."



Khloe previously claimed that she "didn't care" about the dating scene and just wanted to focus on bringing up her children.



Speaking on her 'Khloe in Wonderland' postcast, she said: "I don’t care about dating. I don’t know what will happen in a couple years or next year, I don’t know. But I’m not dating, I don’t care to. My focus is on just my kids. But I think if I wasn’t in my situation, I’d be like, ‘You’re so full of s***.’ But I totally get it and to me, I think it’s the smartest thing!"