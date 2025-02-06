Tom Brady shares cryptic message about love after ex Gisele has first child with boyfriend

Photo: © Getty Images

Tom Brady shared a cryptic message about love just a day after news broke his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen had welcomed a child with her boyfriend.



The 47-year-old former NFL quarterback split with the Brazilian supermodel, 44, in 2022 after a 13-year marriage that saw them have children son Benjamin, 15, and daughter Vivian, 12, with Gisele having her third child – and first with partner Joaquim Valente, 37, on 5 February.



After reports he was in shock at his ex’s pregnancy news, Tom has now posted on Instagram following the arrival of her newborn: “I really think the secret to being loved is to love.”



The ex-athlete followed the quote with the line: “And the secret to being interesting is to be interested. And the secret to have others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others. And the secret to having a friend is being a friend.” Tom added three red heart emojis to his post and wrote: “Love this.”



His words came a day after it was revealed Gisele had given birth to her first child with jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim, 37.



The couple’s relationship, which began as a professional connection in 2021, had been under the radar until it became public in early February 2024.



As well as the two children he has with Gisele, Tom is also father to 17-year-old son Jack, who he shares with his 53-year-old actress ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.



This isn’t the first time Brady has posted enigmatic content following news about his ex-wife’s relationships.



After news of Gisele’s pregnancy broke in October 2024, he shared a sunset photo on Instagram, paired with 2022 track ‘Landslide’ from The Chicks, which many interpreted as a reflection on the changes in his life.



A week later, he shared a post that mentioned falling short in life “again and again”.



Sources close to him told Page Six he was initially “stunned” when Gisele shared the news about her baby with Joaquim.