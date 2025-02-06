New Britney Spears book promises to expose full truth of her stormy life

Photo: © Britney Spears/Instagram

A new Britney Spears book promising to expose the full truth of her turbulent life story is being released.



Cultural critic and former tabloid reporter Jeff Weiss is set to release a biography offering an apparently unfiltered look at the ‘Toxic’ singer’s career and personal struggles.



His ‘Waiting for Britney Spears: A True Story, Allegedly’ tome will be out 10 June, and promises to explore the pop star’s “historic rise and equally tragic fall“ through Gonzo journalism.



Jeff, 42, is a Los Angeles-based writer who covered Britney’s every move in the mid-2000s.



His latest work, described as a “frenetic account” in the style of iconic Gonzo writer Hunter S Thompson, follows the singer through key moments of her life, from high-profile relationships and annulled marriages to legal battles and her widely criticised 2007 MTV Video Music Awards performance.



The 400-page book aims to capture “a roaring Künstlerroman (a book about an artist’s development from youth to maturity) of celebrity, obsession, morality and the last great pop star”, according to its publisher, MCD Books.



Jeff was quoted by Page Six saying: “I wanted to capture the whirlwind of Britney’s life and the culture that consumed her.



“The story is chaotic because her life was chaotic.



“Britney Spears wasn’t just a person – she was an era. And that’s what I wanted to capture.”



In addition to his years of tabloid reporting, the author previously wrote an in-depth analysis of Britney’s 2000 album, ‘Oops!… I Did It Again’ in 2020, marking its 20th anniversary.



His new book’s release will come nearly two years after Britney published her own memoir, ‘The Woman in Me’.



It topped the New York Times bestseller list.



The 288-page autobiography saw Britney, 43, recount her family’s troubled history, her career highs and lows and her past relationships with Justin Timberlake, 44, Kevin Federline, 46, and 31-year-old Sam Asghari.



In the memoir, she revealed she had an abortion while dating Justin in the early 2000s and admitted to infidelity, leading to their highly publicised breakup.



Following the book’s success, ‘The Woman in Me’ is now being adapted into a biopic by ‘Wicked’ director Jon M Chu.



According to Page Six, Britney is expected to be involved in the film’s production, though casting has yet to be announced.