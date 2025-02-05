254034
Entertainment  

Fox News hires president's daughter Lara Trump for weekend show on network

Fox News Channel has hired the president's daughter, Lara Trump, to be host of a new weekend show on the network.

Trump was a contributor who made appearances on Fox in 2021 and 2022, after President Donald Trump lost his bid for a second term, then served as co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Her hour-long show, “My View with Lara Trump,” will air at 9 p.m. on Saturday nights, Fox announced on Wednesday.

Fox said in its announcement that Trump's show “will focus on the return of common sense to all corners of American life as the country ushers in a new era of practicality.”

