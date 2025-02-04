Kanye West brags about wife Bianca Censori breaking the internet with sheer nude dress stunt at Grammys

Photo: © BANG Showbiz

Kanye West has boasted that his wife Bianca Censori broke the internet with her nude stunt at the Grammy Awards.



The controversial rapper has been accused by many of forcing his other half to flash her private parts in a semi-transparent outfit on the red carpet at the Los Angeles bash on Sunday (02.02.25).



And now, he’s taken to his Instagram account to share metrics on how Bianca’s bare body got more hits on Google than the winners of the music ceremony itself.



Google Metrics posted by the ‘Heartless’ rapper showed the shocking stunt had prompted more than five million searches of Bianca’s name.



Kanye, 47, also declared “we beat the grammies (sic)” and hailed Bianca, the Head of Architecture at his fashion brand Yeezy, the “MOST GOOGLED PERSON ON THE PLANET CALLED EARTH.”



According to a lip-reading expert, Kanye had instructed his 30-year-old wife to remove her fur coat and “make a scene”.



It was reported that the pair had been escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena, but another insider claimed the couple “left of their own accord”.



While he’s bragged about beating the Grammys, it hasn’t done much for Kanye’s finances or reputation, with Kanye said to have lost a $20 million contract in Japan following the stunt.



A source told DailyMail.com: "Kanye is just ******* up every opportunity that comes to him. The stunt was creepy beyond belief and has been greeted with horror in Japan."



Kanye was scheduled to perform two shows at Tokyo Dome in May, but his latest stunt has prompted a change of mind among the event organizers in Japan.



The insider added: "Japan is having a cultural awakening about women's rights and the MeToo movement is really strong here. What he did is being seen as an act of coercive control which is utterly unacceptable. He has completely culturally misjudged Japan."



Kanye is said to have "greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people".



The rap star - who has been married to Bianca since 2022 - has been living in a hotel in Japan for much of the last year, and he never imagined that the concert organizers would withdraw their support.



The source explained: "The investors in Japan who are backing the concerts are extremely upset by this. It is highly likely that they will pull the funding for the shows.



"He has greatly misjudged the tolerance of the Japanese people towards these activities. He's just not welcome any more. This will be a big blow for him because he has been living in Japan for around a year now, almost full time, and I guess he did not see this coming."