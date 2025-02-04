Marcus Jordan arrested for DUI, cocaine possession

Photo: (c) Avalon

Marcus Jordan has been arrested and charged with cocaine possession, driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest.



The 'Traitors' star - who is the son of basketball legend Michael Jordan and Juanita Vanoy - was booked in Orange County, Florida, in the early hours of Tuesday (04.02.25) morning, TMZ have confirmed.



According to police documents obtained by the outlet, officers noticed the headlights of Marcus' Lamborghini SUV on a railroad and when theya pproached the vehicle, bumper damage and kicked-up rocks indicated he had tried to get away from the area but couldn't.



Cops suspected he had just fled from a nearby traffic stop but Marcus told them he had taken a wrong turn and needed help getting his car off the tracks.



But the officers noted a strong smell of alcohol coming from the star and that when he was speaking, his words were slurred and his eyes were bloodshot and sleepy.



He was ordered out of the car and was initially reluctant to co-operate but eventually got out.



Marcus admitted he had been drinking alcohol during a visit to a gentleman's club earlier in the evening but was adamant he was under the legal limit.



However, he participated in three field sobriety tests but was arrested for DUI after failing to pass them. He was the searched, and police wrote they found a white powdery substance in his pocket that tested positive for cocaine.



Police alleged Marcus was combative as they tried to put him in a squad car and once inside, he was "singing the entire way" to a nearby jail. Once in custody, he allegedly refused to provide breath samples.



He was eventually booked on three separate charges, DUI crash with property damage, possession of cocaine and resisting an officer without violence.



The 34-year-old reality TV personality was set on a $4,000 bond for his release and has now been released from custody.



Marcus has recently been romantically linked with Nicole Murphy, the 56-year-old ex-wife of actor Eddie Murphy, and before then, dated Larsa Pippen on and off for two years.