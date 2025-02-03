Returning to The Voice felt right, says Adam Levine

Adam Levine's return to 'The Voice' has "felt right".
The 45-year-old singer initially starred on the hit TV show between 2011 and 2019, and Adam has now explained why he recently returned to 'The Voice', after previously rejecting the opportunity to make a comeback.
The Maroon 5 star told PEOPLE: "I honestly feel like the stars aligned.
"It was one of those moments where we started talking about it and it felt right ... and it hadn't felt right until now."
In 2019, Adam felt he needed to take a break from the TV industry, and the singer now thinks he's benefited from the time away.
He said: "Doing it for so long, so consistently, for almost eight or nine years of my life, you can definitely start to get burnt.
"I did it for this really long period of time so I started to feel like I was kind of getting away from things that matter to me the most, like making music and playing music."
Meanwhile, Adam recently admitted that he's changed his approach to the TV show.
The 'Makes Me Wonder' hitmaker explained to PEOPLE: "I don't really see it as a competition anymore, and I know they're not going to like that, but that's not what it is. It's an opportunity for us to share our experiences with the people on the show. And it always has been that.
"I mean, you definitely get competitive that those juices flow for sure. But I don't see it as a competition and I don't think that I can bring anything other than what I have just from life and a career. And I think that's really valuable for the people on the show that are needing that experience, or that push that help. And that's what I think we're there for."
- Begrand Fast Design tops allOkanagan - 8:00 pm
- Stopped for snowy vehiclesBC - 7:40 pm
- Poll: Tariff pausePoll - 7:30 pm
- Accepting U.S. prisoners?El Salvador - 7:00 pm
- Anti-nuke policy rescindedRevelstoke - 7:00 pm
