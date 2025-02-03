Dave Portnoy slams Kanye West as 'talentless jacka**' after Grammys appearance with Bianca Censori

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Dave Portnoy launched a scathing attack on Kanye West following his red-carpet appearance with Bianca Censori at the Grammys.



The 47-year-old rapper arrived at the glitzy event in Los Angeles on Sunday night (02.02.25) to pose for pictures alongside his wife Bianca, who ensured all eyes were on her when she dropped her coat to reveal the see-through dress but Barstool Sports founder Dave took to social media to accuse him of launching the stunt purely for "shock value".



He wrote on X: "I hate Kanye so much. When is the last time Kanye made headlines for his talent as opposed to just being a jack*** or shock value. #Grammys."



In a second tweet, Dave jokingly imagined Taylor Swift - who has had an infamous feud with Kanye ever since he stormed the stage during her win in 2009 - taking immediate action to escort the "two psychos" away from the scene.



He said: "I picture Taylor just snapping her fingers and the #grammy police whisking these 2 psychos away."



Some reports suggested the pair had been removed from the ceremony by security guards, however, TMZ.com claims Kanye chose to leave the Crypto.com Arena venue after walking the red carpet.



The website stated: "He walked the red carpet, got in his car of his own volition and then left ... police and Grammys security never got involved."



The report added there were no complaints about Bianca's revealing outfit.



Kanye was nominated in the Best Rap Song category for his track 'Carnival' with Ty Dolla $Ign but he didn't stick around to find out if he won the prize.



The award went to Kendrick Lamar for 'Not Like Us'.



After the event, Kanye took to Instagram to praise Bianca over her sensational red carpet look.



He shared pictures of her see-through gown and wrote: "Custom Couture Grammy dress for the most beautiful woman ever My love my best friend My wife."



He also shared a snap of Kendrick, who was the night's biggest winner as he took home five trophies. Kanye captioned the snap: "Gemini season" and added an emoji of a goat - seemingly as a nod to the acronym for "greatest of all time".



Kanye's brief appearance at the Grammys came 10 years after the hip-hop star last attended the music industry's biggest night.



He previously expressed his disillusionment with the prizegiving in a social media meltdown back in 2020 when he posted a video showing one of his Grammy awards in a toilet bowl alongside the words: "All musicians will be free".