Grammy Awards: The Weeknd makes surprise return

Photo: © Getty Images

The Weeknd made a surprise return to the Grammy Awards on Sunday (02.02.25).



The 'Blinding Lights' hitmaker previously declared he would be boycotting the ceremony after he was shut out of the 2021 nominations, despite shattering streaming records around the world, subsequently refusing to submit his music for consideration, but he ended his self-imposed absence to give a performance of two new tracks from his just-released record 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'.



The Weeknd opened with 'Cry For Me' before being joined by Playboi Carti for 'Timeless'.



His performance was introduced by Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., who took over the role in 2020.



The executive said: “When I took on this role back in 2020, I wanted the organization to change and modernize so we could be better and serve this dynamic and global music community.



“But my early days were not exactly straightforward. The Academy faced some real criticism from many in our music community.”



He recalled “waking up to the headlines that The Weeknd called out the Academy for lack of transparency in our awards”, noting the musican felt so strongly, he “went so far as to announce he was boycotting the Grammys.”



He added: “I heard him. I felt his conviction. What we all want is an organisation dedicated to the wellbeing of all music makers”.



Harvey noted how the organisation has made changes including new advocacy groups for Black, LGBTQ+ and female artists, as well as a younger and more diverse voting base.



He said: “The Grammy electorate is now younger, nearly 40% people of colour, and 66% of our members are new.



“Since we started our transformation this year, the 13,000 voting members of the Academy nominated their peers and voted for the winners that you’re seeing on this stage tonight. It’s a system rooted in fairness, integrity, and the principle that every voice in our community matters.”