Guy Pearce embarrassed by Memento performance

Photo: © Getty Images

Guy Pearce is embarrassed by his performance in 'Memento'.



The 57-year-old actor recently rewatched Christopher Nolan‘s 2000 thriller and admitted he regrets his acting choices in the flick, calling himself "s**t".



He told The Times: "I’m having an existential crisis. I watched ‘Memento’ the other day and I’m still depressed. I’m s*** in that movie. I’d never thought that before, but I did this Q A of ‘Memento’ earlier this month and decided to actually watch the film again.



"But while it was playing I saw that I hate what I did. And so all this stuff about an exec at Warners being why I’ve not worked with Chris again? It came crashing down. I know why I didn’t work with Chris again — it’s because I’m no good in ‘Memento.’”



Guy previously claimed that he had never worked with Nolan since 'Memento' because an unnamed Warner Bros executive didn't like him.



He told Vanity Fair: "He spoke to me about roles a few times over the years. The first 'Batman' and 'The Prestige'. But there was an executive at Warner Bros who quite openly said to my agent, ‘I don’t get Guy Pearce. I’m never going to get Guy Pearce. I’m never going to employ Guy Pearce.'



"So, in a way, that’s good to know. I mean, fair enough: there are some actors I don’t get. But it meant I could never work with Chris."



Meanwhile, Guy previously revealed how he struggled to cope with fame earlier in his career.



The actor told The Independent: "I went to America still carrying this baggage of not believing in myself or the value of my work, so I was extremely picky.



"I had people around me saying I should do a superhero film, but I was only interested in films that felt heavy and psychological.



"I’d done five films back-to-back and was pretty spent, turning up to work every morning and growling at people. I was battling with myself all the time over whether it’s just ridiculous and childish, faking stuff for a living."



Guy ultimately decided to take some time off because he was beginning to feel overwhelmed.



He said: "I was about ready to kill somebody, to be honest, so I took 18 months off, had a big old think about it and a bit of a lie-down and came back thinking actually, this is something that will keep me young. It’s a wonderful, youthful perspective on life. It was the decision of a thirty-something man, not an eight-year-old boy."