Tyga denies rumour he got Travis Barker's daughter Alabama Barker pregnant

Tyga has shut down the rumour he got Travis Barker's 19-year-old daughter Alabama pregnant.
Internet personality and rapper Bhad Bhabie - whose real name is Danielle Bregoli – explosively claimed that the ‘Rack City’ hitmaker, 35, and fellow rapper Soulja Boy, 34, were intimately involved with the teenager daughter of the Blink-182 drummer, 49, on her diss track ‘Over Cooked’.
Soulja Boy subsequently threated to sue the 21-year-old star – who went viral in 2016 after using the catchphrase “Catch me outside, how 'bout that?" on ‘Dr. Phil’ – for $10 million and even hit her in an expletive-laden rant on X.
He fumed: “You not Black, you not gangsta, you not s***.
“You ain’t no bad baby, you a crack baby. I don’t care how much money you get, you a crackhead deep down.
'And I’m suing your ass, b****, and I want all of my money too. Defamation of character, you lied on my name to the internet. I want $10 million in cash.”
Alabama, who has been locked in a feud with Bregoli for a few months now, also denied the claims and insisted she doesn’t even know ‘Crank That’ hitmaker Soulja Boy.
She said on TikTok: “Let's clear this up! I never in my life have remotely been near Tyga..
“I've also never been pregnant, nor do I know Soulja Boy. The end.”
And now, Tyga - who used to date Alabama's dad Travis' wife Kourtney Kardashian's sister Kylie Jenner - has dispelled her claims, branding the gossip “honestly ridiculous”.
He wrote on X on Friday (31.01.25): “This the dumbest s*** I ever heard.
“yall believe anything yall see online.
“I have never had any sort of physical relationship with Alabama. It’s honestly ridiculous I even have to address it.”
The scandalous track in question was taken down, but Bregoli re-uploaded it and removed any mention of the pair.
Alabama and Bregoli’s spat started after the latter accused her rival of trying to steal her lover Le Vaughn – the father of her young daughter - from her, which Alabama denied, though she did confirm he had contacted her to declare his feelings for her, but insisted she's not interested.
She told her followers: “I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man.”
Meanwhile, Bregoli – who revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer in November - had accused Vaughn of domestic violence by posting since-deleted security camera footage of him allegedly forcing her to the ground.
