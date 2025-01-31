Tom Brady 'seeks buyer for Miami mansion'

Photo: Jane Gershovich © Getty Images

Tom Brady is looking to sell his Miami mansion.



The 47-year-old sporting icon is actively seeking a buyer for the Florida home that he bought during his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.



Speaking to PEOPLE, a source explained: "If he gets an offer, he’ll just downsize, not leave Miami."



Tom - who was married to Gisele between 2009 and 2022 - moved to Miami after he joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise in 2020. But the NFL legend - who has Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, with Gisele, as well as Jack, 17, with Bridget Moynahan - is now seeking a buyer for the $17 million mansion.



Tom and Gisele, 44, initially rented when they made the move from Massachusetts to Florida in 2020.



But the celebrity couple ultimately decided to buy a property in the exclusive enclave of Indian Creek. Tom subsequently shared photos of the spectacular waterfront mansion on Instagram.



Tom and Gisele announced their split in 2022, and the sports star previously insisted that his children would be his number one priority moving forwards.



He wrote on Instagram at the time: "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."



Meanwhile, Gisele explained that the celebrity duo had simply "grown apart".



The blonde beauty said: "The decision to end a marriage is never easy but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always."