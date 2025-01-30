253482
247693
Entertainment  

Alice Cooper still takes drugs on tour – but only painkillers

Sticking to painkillers

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 530717

Alice Cooper still takes stashes of drugs while on the road – but only painkillers.

The rocker, 76, has been sober for over 40 years, and has now revealed his backstage riders have changed dramatically from his boozy hellraising days.

He told People: “The drugs backstage are still there — except they’re Bengay, Advil, Tylenol.

“All the rockstar drugs are now at Walgreens.”

Alice’s shift to sobriety came after years of battling addiction.

He added about his past alcohol use: “When I used to drink, my drink was whiskey and Coca-Cola. I used to be the Dean Martin of rock ‘n’ roll. There was always a drink in my hand.”

But he added about how he has now completely changed his ways: “I have absolutely no desire to ever put alcohol in my mouth again, or any drug.”

Alice – born Vincent Damon Furnier – now views sobriety as essential for long-term success in the industry.

He added: “Rock ‘n’ roll is more of an attitude. You don’t have to be drunk or high to be a rocker.”

Alice also stressed sobriety didn’t detract from his career, adding: “I’ve never once had anybody come up to me and go, ‘Wow, what a wimp.’”

He added Johnny Depp, his guitarist in their band Hollywood Vampires, also lives a sober lifestyle.

Alice insisted: “We’re all sober, and he’s sitting there and he has an alcohol-free Heineken. And he’s vaping.

“So he’s got phony cigarettes and phony alcohol – and I told him he was gonna have a phony heart attack.”

Alice’s ‘Too Close for Comfort’ world tour kicks off Friday (31.01.25.)

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Creative food art

Creative food art

Galleries | January 30, 2025

Harvey Weinstein 'begs' for earlier trial

Showbiz | January 30, 2025

Skippy the Cavalier puppy

Must Watch | January 30, 2025

Quick change of the eyes...

Must Watch | January 30, 2025

Tech nostalgia

Galleries | January 30, 2025


252962
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252683


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


248213
251810



254154