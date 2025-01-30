Rihanna appears at trial of A$AP Rocky and outshines key testimony on alleged shooting

Photo: The Canadian Press Rapper A$AP Rocky arrives at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2025. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

The most important testimony at the trial of rapper A$AP Rocky got second billing as the defendant’s partner and the mother of their children sat quietly but shined bright like a diamond in the audience.

Rihanna appeared at his Los Angeles trial — where he’s charged with two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm — for a second day Thursday, sitting between his sister and mother as his former friend began cross-examination on his allegations that Rocky fired a gun at him in 2021.

The singing superstar was again escorted into the courtroom surreptitiously as she was in her first appearance at the trial Wednesday, before most of the audience was admitted.

The witness, who goes by A$AP Relli and was born Terell Ephron, balked and bristled at the initial questions of defense attorney Joe Tacopina, so much so that the judge called a recess so the prosecution and his own lawyer could explain to Relli how to answer properly.

Before that could happen, Relli shouted, “You did this to yourself!” to Rocky.

“Do not talk to the defendant!”

Judge Mark Arnold shouted at him.

Tacopina was showing screenshots of Relli's Instagram posts in an attempt to contradict his earlier testimony that he had nothing but love for Rocky before the shooting, and that he'd been so shunned for coming forward that his business was ruined and he had no social media presence.

“Why are you showing my Instagram? I’m already getting death threats,” Relli said to Tacopina.

“Who is giving you death threats?” Tacopina asked.

“The whole world!” Relli responded.

“The whole world gave you death threats?” Tacopina asked.

“Yeah, cause you’re saying I’m an extortionist and you’re putting my whole life out there," Relli said.

While testifying a day earlier, he described the night in November of 2021 when he and Rocky, their relationship straining, had a confrontation and scuffled on a Hollywood street, and Rocky pointed a gun at him before walking away.

He testified that he was shouting at Rocky as he walked after him, then Rocky pulled the gun again and held it in the air.

“He turned around and then it was like BOOM!” he told the jury. “The whole thing was like a movie, he kind of like pointed down and he shot the first shot.”

He said he felt a burning on his hand where a bullet grazed it.

It wasn’t clear whether jurors noticed Rihanna was there when she made her first appearance on Wednesday, when she wore a long black dress with buttons that resembled an overcoat, she watched the proceedings calmly and periodically moved oversized, tortoiseshell glasses from atop her head to her eyes. She had a simple

Rocky, whose legal name is Rakim Athelston Mayers, could get up to 24 years in prison.

Relli testified that he didn't see Rocky fire a second shot because he was hiding behind a mutual friend who was there with the rapper, who ran away after that, Relli testified.

He said, “I felt my hand hot,” and later added, “I was hit. Or I was grazed. I didn’t have a hole or nothing.”

Rocky’s lawyer says the shots he fired were not even from a real gun — they were blanks from a starter pistol that he carried as a prop. The lawyer said Relli knew this, and that was why he was so fearless walking after him.

“Oh it was a real gun,” Relli testified under prosecution questioning, saying he knew because of his scraped hand.

About an hour after the shooting, Relli returned to the scene and said he photographed and recovered two shell casings. Earlier, while responding to a report of a shooting, police did not find any.

He sent a text to Rocky that was shown in court saying “U try killing me.”

Rocky denied it in his reply.

“Bro wtf is u talkin bout why u tell ppl I shot at u.”

He sent Rocky photos of the shell casings and his grazed hand.

Rocky said he was making stuff up and speaking “all type of nonsense” and was trying to “extort” him.

Rocky and Rihanna, both 36, have two sons together: 2-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers and 1-year-old Riot Rose Mayers. Rihanna revealed she was pregnant with the younger boy after headlining the Super Bowl halftime show in 2023 with a visible baby bump.

The singer and the rapper, who are both fashion moguls, first became close when he provided a verse to her 2012 song “Cockiness (Love It)” and they performed it at the MTV Video Music Awards. They became a couple in 2020.