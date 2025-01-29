251510
Britain's Princess Beatrice gives birth to second daughter

Britain’s Princes Beatrice gave birth to her second child last week, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said 36-year-old Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi welcomed new arrival Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi on Jan. 22. She weighed 4 pounds and 5 ounces.

“She is tiny and absolutely perfect,’’ her father said in a social media post.

The king, queen and other members of the royal family are “delighted with the news,” the palace said.

Beatrice, who is ninth in the line of succession to the British throne, is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife, Sarah, Duchess of York.

She married millionaire property tycoon Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020 in a private wedding ceremony at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

Athena joins older siblings, Mapelli-Mozzi’s 8-year-old son and Beatrice’s stepson Wolfie, and the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Sienna.

