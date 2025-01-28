Quentin Tarantino 'in no rush' to make final movie

Photo: ©Â Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino is "in no hurry" to make his final movie.



The 'Pulp Fiction' director - who has Leo, four, and a two-year-old daughter with wife Daniella Pick - has long declared he plans to retire after making his upcoming 10th film but he has now admitted he wants to focus on his family life and wait until his kids are older so they can join him on set and enjoy the experience.



Speaking to Elvis Mitchell at the Sundance FIlm Festival on Monday (27.01.25), Variety reports he said: “I’m in no hurry to actually jump into production.



"I’ve been doing that for 30 years. Next month my son turns five, and I have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter. When I’m in America, I’m writing. When I’m in Israel? I’m an abba, which means father.



"The idea of jumping on a voyage when they’re too young to understand it is not enticing to me. I kind of want to not do whatever movie I end up doing until my son is at least six. That way he’ll know what’s going on, he’ll be there, and it will be a memory for the rest of his life.”



He noted his daughter “is already such a genius, she’ll just get it.”



But it isn't only his children keeping the 61-year-old filmmaker busy at the moment beause he is also writing a play.



He said: “If you’re wondering what I’m doing right now, I’m writing a play, and it’s going to be probably the next thing I end up doing.



“If it’s a fiasco I probably won’t turn it into a movie. But if it’s a smash hit? It might be my last movie.”



And the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director then launched into a rant about the state of the movie industry and why writing for theatre would be a more rewarding experience.



He said: “That’s a big f****** deal pulling [a play] off, and I don’t know if I can. So here we go.



"That’s a challenge, a genuine challenge, but making movies? Well, what the f*** is a movie now? What — something that plays in theatres for a token release for four f****** weeks? All right, and by the second week you can watch it on television.



"I didn’t get into all this for diminishing returns. I mean, it was bad enough in ’97. It was bad enough in 2019, and that was the last f****** year of movies.



"That was a s*** deal, as far as I was concerned, the fact that it’s gotten drastically worse? And that it’s just it’s a show pony exercise.



"Now the theatrical release, you know, and then like yeah, in two weeks, you can watch it on this [streamer] and that one. Okay. Theatre? You can’t do that. It’s the final frontier.



"They pay a lot of f****** money to get into that seat, there’s no f******* taping it, there’s no cell phone, you own the audience for that time. They are all yours, they are in the palm of your hand. It’s not just about doing art, it’s about wowing them, it’s about giving them a great night out.



"his to me is f****** existing. It’s the last frontier.”