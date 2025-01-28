Gwyneth Paltrow sells home for $22M

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow has sold her house after dropping the asking price.



The Goop founder had listed her 8,000 sq. ft. home in Mandeville Canyon, Brentwood, Los Angeles, last May for $29.99 million before lowering its price tag by $5 million last October, and she has now said goodbye to the property for the even lower price of $22 million, the Wall Street Journal reports.



The 52-year-old actress and her then-husband Chris Martin had bought the 1950s property for $9.95 million in 2012, and her now-husband Brad Falchuk moved in in 2018, but Gwyneth was ready to sell up because her kids Apple, 20, and 18-year-old Moses are ready to leave home and she has finished building a new house in Montecito, her listing agent Lea Porter previously explained.



The single-storey property boasts six bedrooms, a large kitchen with a wood burning oven, and a one-bedroom guest hourse with a wine cellar, office, gym, games room and movie theatre.



Gwyneth's listing agent also previously highlighted the fact the area has tall hedges and old-growth trees, meaning the property's "privacy factor is huge".



The 'Iron Man' star also owns a home in New York and she and Brad are said to be planning to divide their time between that property, the new home in Montecito and a potential third house in Los Angeles.



Gwyneth recently pledged $2 million towards fire relief in Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires.



She wrote on Instagram earlier this month: "The Palisades and Altadena -they are more than neighborhoods, they are communities that define what it means to belong.



"Every house is a haven, and a witness to the people who made it a home. Every life is a universe. There is more to do than there is to say."



Her Goop firm has also been giving care packages to those who lost their homes and helped hand out meals to first responders.



In a newsletter sent to Goop subscribers, Gwyneth wrote: "We have committed to more than $2M worth of donations of products to charitable organizations including Baby2Baby, Altadena Girls, and various local charities through centralized distribution resources.



"With the support of our Brentwood store team, we are distributing care packages of beauty and skin care products to goop clients directly affected by the fires.



"Our very own Chef Kim, who represents the best of us, mobilized Goop Kitchen quickly to serve over 800 meals to first responders. More to come as we rebuild.?(sic)"