Rosie O'Donnell reveals she is stepping back from social media: 'It feels like the right time...'

Rosie O'Donnell is stepping back from social media.
The 62-year-old comedienne has been active on TikTok for a number of years but announced on Tuesday (28.01.25) that it felt like the "right time" to close down her profile on the platform.
She wrote on Instagram: "i have deleted my tiktok - felt like the right time - if u see another account saying its me - its not - thank u all - take care- with love"(sic)
The former talk show host was then asked by a fan in the comments section whether she would still be around on Instagram - on which she has more than half a million followers - and claimed that she will be vanishing from that platform in time as well.
She replied: "not for long."
In the caption of the post, 'The Flintstones' actress revealed that "self care" is the reason behind her wishing to take time away from the internet.
She said: "self care is most important - stay strong - we the people will prevail - i believe in us - and always will - my heart is with u"
Rosie previously claimed that she really "enjoyed" creating content on TikTok - which was recently banned in the United States but quickly reinstated by President Donald Trump - had previously begged the government to not take it down.
She told 'Entertainment Tonight': I had to learn and I really do enjoy it, and I hope that the government does not take it down.
"I'm just saying, I enjoy my TikTok. Leave TikTok alone!"
Rosie is mother to Parker, 29, Chelsea, 27, Blake, 25, Vivienne, 22, and 12-year-old Dakota, and previously explained that the app had been useful for her when it came to connecting with other parents.
Speaking on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', she said: "My daughter [Dakota] has autism, and she's 10 years old. I connect with so many autism moms. When you have a niche like that, and you want to talk to someone who really understands. I've met people and have real relationships that serve my life through doing that."
