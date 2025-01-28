Paris Hilton admits she is 'heartbroken and devastated' after losing her home in the LA wildfires

Photo: © Avalon

Paris Hilton has been left "heartbroken and devastated" after losing her home in the LA wildfires.



The 43-year-old socialite saw her Malibu beach house burn down when the disaster struck across Califonia earlier this month but has been doing what she can to help "build back" and thinks that seeing people come forward to help others has been the "silver lining" of the whole thing.



She told US TV show 'Extra': "It's just been so heartbreaking and devastating to see what's happened to Los Angeles, to Altadena, to all of the families who've lost everything, and family members, and their pets.



"Then us losing our home as well was so heartbreaking, just all the sentimental things that we had in there and all the special memories. But I'm just doing whatever I can to help support and help build L.A. back.



"We are resilient people, but I think it's amazing how everyone is coming together and really supporting each other. I think that's really been the silver lining in all this, just to see the communities all coming together and helping each other out."



The 'Simple Life' star - who is married to Carter Reum and has Phoenix, two, as well as 14-month-old London with him - had to postpone her eldest's birthday party because of the fires and is hoping that the celebrations will take place next month instead.



She said: "Phoenix's birthday was January 16 but we had to cancel the birthday just because with everything happening in Los Angeles.



"We just didn't think it was appropriate but we're going to push the birthday for maybe next month.



"He loves cars so when I do plan his next party, it will be car themed because he is obsessed with anything that has to do with a car."